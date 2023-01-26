Hindenburg challenges Adani to file lawsuit in the US through its response

Amid Adani's global expansion and ahead of the its push to raise Rs 20,000 crore through an FPO share sale, Hindenburg's report calling the firm's rise a con has rocked the conglomerate. The Adani Group responded with strongly worded statements calling the Hindenburg Research findings malicious and stale, as they pushed down the firms stock prices, wiping off close to Rs 46,000 crore from its market cap. A day after making serious allegations of stock manipulation and fraud against Adani, Hindenburg has responded to the firm.

Hindenburg's statement ways that instead of answering its 88 questions and showing transparency, Adani has responded with threats.

Our response to Adani: pic.twitter.com/6NcFKR8gEL — Hindenburg Research (@HindenburgRes) January 26, 2023

It mentioned how the firm dismissed a report with 720 citations compiled in two years, as unresearched. The research firm said that it stands by the report and welcomes a legal response by Adani.

It also challenged Adani to file a case in the US, so that Hindenburg can demand documents during the course of the proceedings.

The port to power conglomerate which has previously struggled with debt concerns after it was called overleveraged, has been rocked by Hindenburg's allegations about the biggest corporate fraud in history.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)