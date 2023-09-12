Hindalco Industries Signs A Technology Partnership With Italy-Based Metra SpA | Image: Hindalco (Representative)

Hindalco Industries Ltd. the world’s largest aluminium rolling and recycling company, has signed a technology partnership with Italy-based Metra SpA renowned for its expertise in producing structured and value-added aluminium extrusions, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

About the partnership

The partnership aims to enable the production of large-size aluminium extrusion and fabrication technology for building high-speed aluminium rail coaches in India, underscoring Hindalco’s flagbearer role in upholding the Indian Government’s vision to foster superior domestic manufacturing capabilities.

“We are pleased to join forces with Metra to introduce a new era of aluminium extrusions for passenger trains in India,” said Satish Pai, Managing Director of Hindalco Industries.

Metra

In the railway sector, extruded aluminium plays a leading role, as it combines the reduction of weight and mechanical strength. Metra, specialises in the fabrication and machining of railway extrusions, giving the Italian company additional capabilities to design and supply high-end sub-assemblies for the railways.

“Collaborating with Hindalco Industries presents an exciting opportunity to showcase the capabilities of our aluminium extrusion technology on a global stage,” Enrico Zampedri, CEO of Metra SpA, stated enthusiastically.

To help make passenger coaches for the Vande Bharat trains, Hindalco plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore for the project and the technology alliance will provide the cutting-edge technology for this effort.

Last October, Hindalco launched India’s first all-aluminium lightweight freight rake, which is not just enabling higher speeds and more payload per trip but will save over 14,500 tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime. The company plans to introduce three more designs of freight wagons in the coming months targeting specific commodities such as cement and foodgrains.