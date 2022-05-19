Himansh Verma, CEO, Navrattan Group credits SUNSUL Technology as a giant step towards sustainable development

May 19: Rising above the conventional thought process and replacing it with progressive and innovative ideas will propel mankind towards common goals of sustainable development.

Navrattan Group leads the way when it comes to eco-friendly initiatives.

Himansh Verma, the CEO of Navrattan Group takes pride in the fact that each one of his business ventures have worked within the parameters of sustainability thereby defining business for the larger good.

Increasing urbanization has resulted in manifold increase in demand of power which if met with conventional means of energy generation will cause an irreparable damage to our environment.

Navrattan Group is an enterprise that provides Solar Power Panels for the generation of alternative green energy. Established in 2012, has a team of researchers and scientists who have worked incessantly towards shaping and commercializing SUNSUL technology which will go a long way in meeting the increasing demand for power and that too is produced in the most-eco-friendly manner.

Himansh Verma while giving an insight into the Green Energy stated, “SUNSUL technology is a giant leap towards production of green energy as there is no burning of fossil fuels thus no greenhouse gas is emitted, hence it has no negative impact on environment. It is a major contributing factor towards decreasing air pollution which prevents global warming,” Verma added.

In SUNSUL technology, the system uses Sulphur which is available as an industrial waste product and solar power to generate green energy.

As compared to the conventional solar PV energy generation SUNSUL offers green energy that has higher efficiency and the technology works on the concept of converting Sulphur, S8 into S2. Sulphur reaches higher temperatures leading to more energy production.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 04:33 PM IST