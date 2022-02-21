Hilton India, Sakurafresh brew up a strategic beverage partnership program

Hilton India has announced today a strategic beverage partnership program with Sakurafresh Beverage and Food. The collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind partnership, to drive innovation, sustainability and healthy beverage offering across all participating Hilton properties in India, showcasing Sakurafresh’s zero alcohol liqueurs, spirits and cocktail bitters.

Prashant Kulkarni, Director F&B, India-Hilton said, “This collaboration will enable an elevated on-property beverage experience that will meet the evolving needs of today’s guests who choose to be sober yet socially engage with family, friends or business associates with healthier options.”

As part of the strategic partnership, Sober Soirée series of Zero Alcohol Cocktail Menus will be launched in all participating properties across India in February 2022. A beverage menu – curated exclusively by Sakurafresh Beverage and Food will put drinks and health together on the table, keeping in mind changing preferences of consumers for healthier beverage options and mindful social drinking. Sober Soirée series will continue to adapt and inspire creative cocktails throughout the year in line with consumer preferences and demand for xero alcohol drinks, the statement added.

There is a growing set of consumers who are exploring zero alcohol drinks and this collaboration will work towards creating innovative beverage options for these consumers, according to the press statement. Several industry reports indicate an increasing preference of Zero Alcoholic Spirits, Liqueurs and Cocktails. According to the Social Standards’ July 2020 COVID-19 Insights: Food & Beverage Report, the “non[1]alcoholic [category] grew 22% year-over-year (comparing May-Jul 2019 to May-Jul 2020).Naveen MV, Group Managing Director,

Sakurafresh Beverage and Food said “We look forward to collaborating with Hilton properties in India and working alongside their beverage team on creating a unique experience for hotel guests. Our zero alcohol award winning liqueurs, spirits and bitters will drive innovative-creative cocktails and straight pours. Guests and consumers in India are starting to expect and demand drinks that they are excited to consume, even when abstaining from alcohol.”

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 01:38 PM IST