Hikal Appoints Berjis Desai And Ramachandra Vinnakota as Additional Directors Of The Company

Hikal Limited on Wednesday announced that the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, has approved the appointment of Berjis Minoo Desai and Ramachandra Kaundinya Vinnakota as Additional Directors of the company in the category of Independent Directors for respective terms of five years each, effective from October 1, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About Berjis Minoo Desai

Berjis Desai has been practising transactional and dispute resolution laws for the last 43 years. Since 2003, Desai has been the Managing Partner, and from 2016, the Senior Partner, of J. Sagar Associates (JSA), a national law firm having more than 300 lawyers.

He retired from JSA on April 1, 2017. He is a director of leading listed and non-listed public companies in India including The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited, Praj Industries Limited, Jubilant Food Works Limited, Man Infraconstruction Limited, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited, NU Vista Limited, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Limited, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited.

About Ramachandra Kaundinya Vinnakota

Ramachandra Kaundinya is an expert in the field of management, especially in the business of agriculture. He has a total corporate experience of about 35 years at very senior positions followed by consulting experience of 9 years.

He is an author, strategic management consultant, teacher and a policy analyst in India. V. Ramachandra Kaundinya has served on the Boards of Axis Bank, Syngenta India and Axis Finance.

He held Chief Executive Officer positions at Advanta Ltd, Emergent Genetics India and Cyanamid Agro. He served as a senior member of the management team of Hoechst India for 13 years.

Ramachandra Kaundinya has served as Chairman of the Crop Life India and Agricultural Group of the biotech industry association called ABLE and was the Director of the Association of Seed Industry (ASI). He is currently Director General of Federation of Seed Industry of India. He teaches Agri Business Strategy to Agri MBA students at IIMA.

Hikal Limited shares

The shares of Hikal Limited on Wednesday at 1:15 pm IST were at Rs 283.40, down by 0.26 percent.

