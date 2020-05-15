11-point agenda to help the agriculture sector; highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday conducted her third press conference in as many days.

The finance minister on Day 1 and 2 discussed how the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus would be distributed amongst the marginalised, the urban poor, rural poor, farmers, and tribals.

On Day 3, Nirmala Sitharaman, while addressing the Aatma Nirbhar Bhaat speech by PM Narendra Modi, spoke on the supply chain. The third part of her press conference spoke on agriculture, dairy and allied activitiy.

"The largest portion of India's population depends on agriculture," she said, adding that Indian farmers overcome all adversities including monsoon, drought and stood up to the challenge, endured a lot, and helped India reach certain global benchmarks. "India is the largest milk, jute and pulse producer in the world. It is the second largest in cotton, groundnuts, and fisheries; and we are third in terms of cereals."

While speaking to the audience, Nirmala Sitharaman said there were 11 topics to discuss. Eight of the 11 features would focus on the farmers, while three remaining would be administration-related work.

Nirmala Sitharaman said that a number of steps had been taken to help. "Rs 74,300 crore of purchases based on minimum support price, and Rs 18,700 crore has been submitted into the accounts of farmers in the past two months. Bhima Yojna claims of Rs 6,400 crore have been cleared in the last four months," she said.