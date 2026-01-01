 Higher Taxes On Cigarettes & Tobacco From February 1, Pan Masala To Face New Health & Security Cess
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHigher Taxes On Cigarettes & Tobacco From February 1, Pan Masala To Face New Health & Security Cess

Higher Taxes On Cigarettes & Tobacco From February 1, Pan Masala To Face New Health & Security Cess

From February 1, 2026, the government will impose additional excise duty on cigarettes and tobacco products, and a Health and National Security Cess on pan masala. The new taxes will be charged over and above GST to reduce consumption and raise revenue.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
New Taxes on pan masala to begin from February 1, 2026 | Representative Image | PTI

New Delhi: The central government has announced higher taxes on cigarettes, tobacco, and related products starting February 1, 2026. Along with this, pan masala will be charged a new Health and National Security Cess. The Ministry of Finance has issued an official notification confirming these changes.

According to the government, these taxes will be charged in addition to Goods and Services Tax (GST). This means consumers will have to pay extra tax while buying tobacco products and pan masala.

Read Also
Tobacco Products Face Additional Excise Duty, Pan Masala Health Cess From February 1
article-image

Additional Excise Duty on Tobacco Products

Cigarettes, chewing tobacco, and other tobacco items will now attract an additional excise duty. This duty is separate from the existing taxes and will directly increase the final price of these products in the market.

FPJ Shorts
Smriti Mandhana & Other Team India Players Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain On 1st Day Of 2026; VIDEO
Smriti Mandhana & Other Team India Players Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain On 1st Day Of 2026; VIDEO
'Dost Nahi, Human Indicator': Man Sits On Car's Bonnet & Guides Friend Amid Zero Visibility In Dense Winter Fog
'Dost Nahi, Human Indicator': Man Sits On Car's Bonnet & Guides Friend Amid Zero Visibility In Dense Winter Fog
Mahindra Reports 25% Growth In Auto Sales To 86,090 Units In December 2025, Tractor Sales Surge 39%
Mahindra Reports 25% Growth In Auto Sales To 86,090 Units In December 2025, Tractor Sales Surge 39%
Tarun Garg Assumes Charge As First Indian MD & CEO Of Hyundai Motor India
Tarun Garg Assumes Charge As First Indian MD & CEO Of Hyundai Motor India

The government believes that higher prices will discourage people from using tobacco. It also aims to generate extra funds for public welfare.

Health and National Security Cess on Pan Masala

Pan masala will be taxed under a new category called Health and National Security Cess. The government has said that the money collected through this cess will be used to strengthen health services and support national security needs.

This move is seen as part of a broader effort to address health risks linked to consumption of such products.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Impose Cess On Pan Masala Manufacturing For Health, Security Funding
article-image

Tax Based on Production Capacity

Sources said the duty and cess will be calculated based on the production capacity of the machinery used to make these products. Simply put, companies with higher production capacity will have to pay more tax. This method is expected to prevent under-reporting of production and improve tax collection.

Bill Already Passed by Parliament

The proposal was presented and approved in the previous session of Parliament. The government stated that the new tax system is designed to reduce tobacco consumption, increase funds for healthcare, and boost revenue for national security.

Officials believe this step will also improve transparency in the tobacco and pan masala manufacturing sector.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Higher Taxes On Cigarettes & Tobacco From February 1, Pan Masala To Face New Health & Security Cess

Higher Taxes On Cigarettes & Tobacco From February 1, Pan Masala To Face New Health & Security Cess

Mahindra Reports 25% Growth In Auto Sales To 86,090 Units In December 2025, Tractor Sales Surge 39%

Mahindra Reports 25% Growth In Auto Sales To 86,090 Units In December 2025, Tractor Sales Surge 39%

Tarun Garg Assumes Charge As First Indian MD & CEO Of Hyundai Motor India

Tarun Garg Assumes Charge As First Indian MD & CEO Of Hyundai Motor India

Indian Economy Growing Strongly On Robust Domestic Demand, Benign Inflation: RBI Report

Indian Economy Growing Strongly On Robust Domestic Demand, Benign Inflation: RBI Report

Kia India Reports Two-Fold Jump In December Sales To 18,659 Units, 15% Annual Growth In 2025

Kia India Reports Two-Fold Jump In December Sales To 18,659 Units, 15% Annual Growth In 2025