High-Net-Worth Individual Population in India Reaches 390,000 in 2025

India’s high-net-worth individual (HNWI) population grew 3% year-on-year in 2025 to nearly 390,000 individuals, while their combined financial wealth rose 4.6% to about USD 1.64 trillion, according to the latest World Wealth Report 2026 released by Capgemini.

The report highlighted India’s continued wealth creation despite market volatility and global economic uncertainty, supported by strong economic growth and expanding manufacturing and services sectors.

India’s economy grew 7.6% in 2025, making it one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world, the report noted.

India added nearly 11,300 new HNWIs during the year, contributing to the overall rise in the country’s wealthy population and financial assets.

Global Wealth Reaches Record High

The findings come amid a strong surge in global wealth creation in 2025, driven by equity market rallies, easing inflation and rising valuations of technology companies.

According to the report, global HNWI wealth increased 8.7% to a record USD 98.3 trillion in 2025, marking the strongest annual growth since 2018. The global millionaire population also expanded by nearly two million individuals to 25.3 million.

Ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), who hold the largest investable wealth pools, recorded the fastest growth for the second consecutive year.

Globally, the UHNWI population rose 9.4% to nearly 250,000 individuals, while their wealth increased 9.7%, outpacing the broader HNWI segment.

Asia-Pacific Leads Wealth Expansion

The report highlighted increasing wealth concentration, with the top 1% of HNWIs controlling nearly 34.8% of total HNWI wealth worldwide.

The Asia-Pacific region recorded the strongest growth globally, with HNWI wealth rising 10.5% and the millionaire population increasing 9.4%.

Strong semiconductor demand and technology-driven stock market gains boosted wealth creation across the region. Japan added nearly 436,000 new millionaires during the year, while China added around 154,000.

India and Australia also recorded robust growth, supported by economic expansion and strong market performance.

The report said artificial intelligence-linked technology stocks were the biggest driver of global wealth creation in 2025. As a result, equity allocations in HNWI portfolios rose to 25%, up three percentage points from the previous year.

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Fixed-income investments also increased to 20% of portfolios as global bond markets delivered their strongest returns since 2020.

Meanwhile, allocations to alternative investments declined slightly to 12% amid the strong performance of public equities, although long-term interest in private equity remained strong. Nearly 68% of surveyed HNWIs said they planned to increase their exposure to alternative assets such as private equity.