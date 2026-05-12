High Energy Batteries (India) Limited Q4 Profit Falls To ₹7.6 Crore Despite Sequential Recovery In Revenue | X

Mumbai: High Energy Batteries (India) Limited reported a 24 percent year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to ₹7.6 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations fell to ₹29.5 crore. Compared to ₹23.5 crore in Q3 FY26, the company posted sequential improvement in revenue and profitability, despite an exceptional labour-code-related liability during the quarter. The company’s quarterly trajectory reflected operational recovery in its aerospace, naval and power systems battery business.

The company’s total income for the March quarter stood at ₹30.1 crore against ₹37.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while total expenses declined to ₹18.6 crore from ₹24.4 crore a year ago. Profit before tax before exceptional items came in at ₹11.5 crore compared with ₹13.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations improved sequentially from ₹23.5 crore in Q3 FY26, while PAT rose from ₹5 crore in the December quarter.

Sequential growth was aided by lower inventory-related adjustments and improved operating leverage. Employee benefit expenses declined to ₹4.7 crore from ₹5.8 crore in Q3, while finance costs eased to ₹45.9 lakh from ₹65.7 lakh. However, the company recognised an exceptional item of ₹1.25 crore linked to additional gratuity and leave liabilities arising from the implementation of the new labour codes notified by the Government of India in November 2025.

For FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹83.5 crore compared with ₹81 crore in FY25, while profit after tax rose marginally to ₹15.4 crore from ₹15.3 crore. Basic earnings per share for FY26 stood at ₹17.17 against ₹17.10 in FY25. The board recommended a dividend of ₹3 per equity share of face value ₹2 each, amounting to ₹2.69 crore. The lead acid battery plant remained non-operational during the year due to unremunerative prices, while the aerospace, naval and power systems battery segment continued to contribute the bulk of revenue.

High Energy Batteries crossed ₹83 crore in annual revenue during FY26, supported primarily by aerospace and naval battery demand, though profitability remained impacted by exceptional employee-benefit provisions in Q4.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q4 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.