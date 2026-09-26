H.G. Infra Engineering Acquires Ranipur Chunar Power Transmission For ₹5 Lakh

H.G. Infra Engineering |

Mumbai: H.G. Infra Engineering on Monday announced the acquisition of Ranipur Chunar Power Transmission Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), for ₹5 lakh. The transaction involved acquiring 100 per cent of the equity shares in an all-cash deal.

Acquisition Details

The company executed a Share Purchase Agreement with REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd on 26 September 2026, formalising the acquisition. Ranipur Chunar Power Transmission was acquired as part of the terms outlined in a Request for Proposal (RFP) and a Letter of Award for the project.

Target Entity Profile

Ranipur Chunar Power Transmission Ltd was incorporated in India on 12 December 2025. It is registered with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi-I. The target entity had an authorised share capital of ₹5 lakh and a paid-up share capital of ₹5 lakh, with no turnover reported for the last three years.

Strategic Rationale

The acquisition aligns with H.G. Infra Engineering's infrastructure business and its objective to expand its presence in the power transmission sector. Ranipur Chunar Power Transmission specialises in the construction, operation, and maintenance of power transmission system networks.

Project Scope

Ranipur Chunar Power Transmission Ltd is tasked with establishing an Intra-State Transmission System in Uttar Pradesh. This involves the construction of 220/132/33 kV AIS Substations in Ranipur (Mau) and Chunar (Mirzapur), along with their associated lines, for a period of 35 years.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.