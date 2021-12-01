HFCL expands global business, appoints two industry leaders

HFCL Limited, enterprise and integrated next-gen communication product and solution provider, today announced appointment of two industry veterans in its two recently incorporated wholly owned subsidiaries in USA and Netherlands to bolster its international presence and unleash non-linear growth for the company in the global markets.

With an aim to garner scale globally and substantially increase its international business, HFCL has onboarded Dr. Peter A Weimann as the CTO and Jochen Arms as the Vice President – Sales (DACH Europe) for the Optical Fiber & Cable (OFC) business.

Dr. Peter A Weimann will be the CTO for the Optical Fibre and Cable Business of HFCL Group. Dr Weimann has led development activities for multiple cable products. He is a Ph.D. from University of Minnesota and has a BS in Engineering from University of Pennsylvania. Prior to joining HFCL, Dr. Weimann was the Director of Optical Cable R&D for OFS Fitel LLC. In his charter as the CTO, Dr. Weimann will lead HFCL’s global foray into new generation OFC products across different industry applications.

Jochen Arms will be the Vice President – Sales for the European DACH Region and lead the sales and business development for HFCL Group’s Optical Fiber and Cable products across industry segments for the region. Mr. Arms has held several sales leadership positions for industry.

Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL said, “With the addition of Dr. Peter Weimann and Jochen Arms and our new investments in product development, HFCL is geared up to capitalise on the upcoming growth opportunity in the decade of digital transformation that we are seeing across industry verticals. We will move one step closer towards our mission to provide cost effective, futuristic end-to-end telecom solutions to our customers globally.”

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 06:30 PM IST