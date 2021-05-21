Hey jobseekers, here are 10 tips to make your LinkedIn profile stand out

Due to the exploding COVID-19 cases in India and the subsequent business and mobility curbs, millions have lost their jobs across the country, irrespective of the sector. Several people, even the ones with tons of experience, are seen pleading for employment on social media applications. Meanwhile, in a good news for jobseekers, many recruiters have now started contacting candidates after studying their LinkedIn profile.

What is LinkedIn? LinkedIn is a social networking site for professionals. Whether you are looking for your first job after graduating or you are a marketing executive or a business owner or a software developer, LinkedIn is the correct application for you. It helps you connect with other professionals from your industry and even grow your career with several new opportunities.

10 tips to make your LinkedIn profile stand out:

1. Choose the right profile picture for LinkedIn. Make sure the picture is recent and shows your personality. Make sure the picture takes up around 60% of you as long-distance shots don’t stand out. Wear what you would like to wear to work and of course smile!

2. Make your headline more than just a job title. Use it to say a bit more about you like what are your aspirations, what motivates you, etc.

3. The first thing recruiters read is your summary. Don’t just use it to list your skills or the job titles you have had, make sure you tell your story.

4. Connect with experts from your field and grow your network.

5. Make sure you display your professional achievements (new job, work anniversary, promotion, etc.) It will help you showcase your professional experience and achievements to the recruiters who view your profile.

6. Add all your relevant work and education experiences. List the industry-relevant courses you've completed or the certificates you've received.

7. List skills that are relevant to your job profile. A long list of skills that aren't really core to who you are and what you do, will drive the recruiters away.

8. Recruiters also check the number of endorsements you've got for your skills. The most simple way to get endorsements is to ask your friends and family. You can also endorse other people's skills hoping them to reciprocate.

9. Request recommendations from your connections. These are personal testimonials written to illustrate the experience of working with you.

10. Keep in mind that LinkedIn is not Facebook or Instagram. Only share relevant content which can resonate with your network.