Hexaware Tech revenues to grow at 12-14% next fiscal: Fitch

Fitch Ratings has projected Hexaware Technologies' revenues to grow at 12-14 per cent in the next fiscal.

The agency said that the company has a ''positive'' credit outlook.

The agency has assigned Hexaware Technologies long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings (IDR) of 'BB-'.'BB' ratings indicate an elevated vulnerability to default risk, particularly in the event of adverse changes in business or economic conditions over time.

Fitch said it expects Hexaware to keep the minimal gross debt and a net cash position.

Fitch stated that it rates Hexaware based on the consolidated group profile of CA Magnum Holdings (BB-/Positive), Hexaware's 96 per cent parent.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:22 PM IST