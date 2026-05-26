Hexagon Nutrition Fixes ₹42-45 IPO Price Band, ₹139 Crore Public Issue To Open On June 5

Hexagon Nutrition Limited has fixed the price band for its Rs 139 crore IPO at Rs 42-45 per share. |

Mumbai: Hexagon Nutrition has announced the price band for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on June 5.

The company has fixed the IPO price band at Rs 42 to Rs 45 per equity share for its Rs 139 crore public issue.

The IPO will close on June 9, while bidding for anchor investors will begin on June 4, according to the company’s red herring prospectus (RHP).

IPO Completely Offer-For-Sale

The proposed IPO consists entirely of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of more than 3.08 crore equity shares by the company’s promoters.

Since the issue is fully an OFS, Hexagon Nutrition will not receive any money from the public issue. The entire proceeds from the IPO will go to the selling shareholders.

At the upper end of the price band, the total issue size is estimated at around Rs 138.87 crore.

The company said listing on the stock exchanges is expected to improve its brand visibility, strengthen market presence and provide liquidity to shareholders.

About The Company

Founded in 1993, Hexagon Nutrition started its business as a micro-nutrient formulations company and later expanded into branded nutrition products.

The company operates in the health, wellness and clinical nutrition segments.

Its key brands include Pentasure, Obesigo and Pediagold.

Hexagon Nutrition also has an international presence and operates across 75 countries.

Financial Performance

For the financial year 2024-25, the company reported total income of Rs 331.28 crore.

Its profit after tax for FY25 stood at Rs 24.38 crore.

The company has built its business around nutrition products catering to different consumer categories, including clinical nutrition and wellness products.

Listing And IPO Managers

The company’s shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India.

The tentative listing date for the shares is June 12.

Cumulative Capital Pvt Ltd and Catalyst Capital Partners have been appointed as the book-running lead managers for the IPO.