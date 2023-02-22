Hero's VIDA sets up public charging infrastructure in Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur | Hero

VIDA, powered by Hero, the emerging mobility brand of Hero MotoCorp, has initiated operations of its public charging infrastructure in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Jaipur.

The brand has set up nearly 300 charging points at 50 locations across the three cities for public use. The charging network is spread across key locations, ensuring customer convenience. VIDA’s fast charging network allows users to charge their scooter’s battery at 1.2 km/min. Each charging station will have DC and AC charging sockets.

Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Head—Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said: “We have installed VIDA’s world-class EV charging infrastructure prior to the commencement of VIDA V1 deliveries in all three cities. In line with our brand promise of building a “worry-free EV ecosystem," we are ensuring that customers’ transition to EVs is smooth and hassle-free. The VIDA World is developed with sustainability at its heart and a technology-first philosophy. We are confident that our customers’ experience of the VIDA ecosystem, including the product, services, and charging infrastructure, will be of global standards. We are now planning to expand our ecosystem to other cities.”

Customers can use the ‘My VIDA’ mobile app for the end-to-end charging journey. They will be able to locate their nearest charging station, view its availability, reserve a charging slot, and navigate to the station from the App. The entire payment process will also be managed through the App.

Read Also Hero MotoCorp plans to expand its electric scooter range next year

The seamless customer journey for charging is in line with VIDA's approach of building a “worry-free EV ecosystem." VIDA has set up Experience Centers in Bengaluru and Jaipur, and pop-up stores in Delhi-NCR, where customers can test-ride the Vida V1.

The VIDA V1 comes with a best-in-class combination of performance, range, and top-speed. The VIDA V1 also offers industry-leading features such as Custom Mode (100+ combinations), Cruise Control, Boost Mode, Two-way throttle, Key-less access and an Over-the-air enabled 7” TFT Touch-Screen. The VIDA V1 is based on an intelligent platform that’s modular, scalable, and flexible, enabling it to learn and adapt on-the-go. The VIDA V1 evolves with the rider.

Bringing a fresh approach to the category, VIDA offers first-of-its-kind customer propositions and services, that include Green EMI, an efficient and seamless financing platform with best-in-class interest rates. a buy-back scheme with a first-in-the-industry assurance of vehicle buy-back at 70% of purchase value between the 16th and 18th months of vehicle ownership. Test-ride the vehicle for up to three days, so customers can have peace of mind before purchasing the vehicle. VIDA also offers another industry-first initiative, "Repair On-Site," with customer executives available to provide service anywhere, anytime.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)