Hero MotoCorp's Net Profit Rises 23% To ₹1,309 Crore In The Second Quarter, Aided By Sales Growth

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,309 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, aided by sales growth.The two-wheeler major posted a net profit of Rs 1,064 crore in the same period of the last fiscal.

- Q2FY'26 revenue: ₹12,126 Cr (+16% YoY); PAT: ₹1,393 Cr (+16% YoY).

- H1FY'26 revenue: ₹21,705 Cr (+5% YoY); PAT: ₹2,519 Cr (+8% YoY).

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 12,218 crore in the second quarter against Rs 10,483 crore in the corresponding period of 2024-25.The company said its sales volume stood at 16.91 lakh units in the second quarter, as compared with 15.2 lakh units in the year-ago period.The two-wheeler maker said its board has approved an additional investment of up to Rs 170 crore towards setting up the Global Parts Center 2.0 at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

The commercial operations at GPC 2.0 are expected to commence during FY 2027-28, it added."The change in the GST regime has fundamentally simplified India's indirect tax structure and demonstrably improved consumer sentiment. The industry witnessed direct benefits of this policy reform, reflected in strong market performance," Hero MotoCorp CFO Vivek Anand said.

In Q2 FY26, the auto industry returned to broad-based growth, further supported by positive festive sentiment, he added.The company witnessed strong momentum, aided by the success of new launches, expanding product portfolio, and customer-centric marketing campaigns, Anand said.Furthermore, its Emerging Mobility business 'VIDA' returned growth ahead of the industry average, and the company outperformed the markets in global business, he said.

"We expect the momentum in growth to continue, supported by benefits flowing in from the GST reforms, healthy macro-economic parameters, and a robust product portfolio," Anand added.The company remains committed to sustained growth and will continue to invest strategically in technology, global markets, and product innovation to build long-term value for shareholders, he said.Shares of Hero MotoCorp ended 0.42 per cent down at Rs 5,506.75 apiece on the BSE.

