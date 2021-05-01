Hero MotoCorp to extend the shutdown of its manufacturing ops until May 9 amid COVID-19

In addition, the company in the month of April 2021 sold 3,72,285 units. The sales in April 2021 were subdued due to the temporary closure of plant operations and the retail outlets across several key territories in India on account of the impact of the second wave of COVID-19, it stated.

The company’s corporate offices are following work from home mode. The company stated a very small number of employees are allowed in offices on rotation basis for the continuity of essential services.

The company is continuously monitoring the situation and aims to compensate for the production loss during the remainder of the quarter.

Community outreach

The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) in Haryana for the ecological restoration and conservation of the Aravali Biodiversity Park. It also partnered with the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama, Kankhal (RMSK) at Haridwar in Uttarakhand for strengthening their healthcare system and response to Covid-19 with 122-bed Covid-hospital.

The company is providing its motorcycles and scooters for safe, personal commuting by health workers and medical staff in several states, including Delhi & NCR, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

It also contributed oxygen cylinders for emergency medical use by some of the hospitals in Delhi and Haryana along with donating PPE kits to several states