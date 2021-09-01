Hero MotoCorp reports 22% dip in wholesales to 4,53,879 units in August

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported 22 per cent dip in total sales at 4,53,879 units in August as compared with same month last year.

The company had dispatched 5,84,456 units to its dealerships in August 2020.

In the domestic market, the company sold 4,31,137 units last month, down 24 per cent from 5,68,674 units in the same period last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

The two-wheeler maker said it is gearing up for the upcoming festive season, and with several positive indicators, such as the decent monsoon resulting in encouraging farm activity in most parts of the country, and the several government schemes in the social sector, it remains optimistic about demand in the coming months.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 09:27 PM IST