Hero MotoCorp Launches the high-tech 110cc Scooter- Xoom | Hero MotoCorp

Redefining the scooter category and charting the next phase of its tech-enabled journey in the scooter segment, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today launched the new 110cc scooter – Xoom.

Meticulously designed and developed to appeal to the generation of perceptive customers who seek adventure and excitement in their everyday ride, the Xoom scooter delivers a contemporary design, supreme maneuverability, unmatched agility and extraordinary performance.

The Hero Xoom embodies a fresh new take in the 110cc category. With an industry-first feature – the Hero Intelligent Cornering Light (HiCL), and segment-first features – bigger and wider tyres and zippy acceleration in the 110cc segment, it guarantees an unparalleled mobility experience to the owners.

The Hero Intelligent Cornering LightTM (HiCL) makes its debut in the 110cc segment with Hero Xoom, providing enhanced safety for the customers. The HiCL illuminates the dark corner areas with an unrivalled bright, clear light when the rider is taking a turn or heading into curves. The rider benefits from the illumination of the corners on the road, thereby ensuring safer riding at night.

The Xoom comes with a powerful BS-VI compliant engine that features Hero MotoCorp’s revolutionary i3S technology (Idle Stop-Start System). The new Digital Speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity and Side-Stand Engine-cut-off add to the tech profile of the scooter. Launched in in three variants – Sheet Drum, Cast Drum and Cast Disc, Hero Xoom scooter is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an Introductory Price of INR 68,599 (LX -Sheet Drum), INR 71,799 (VX - Cast Drum) and INR 76,699 (ZX - Cast Drum).

Futuristic Design with Advanced Lighting

The all-new Hero Xoom introduces a radical new futuristic design language. Nimble and agile in traffic, yet supremely robust over tough terrain, its agility opens up a whole new world of riding experience. Extremely sporty, yet mature and comfortable, it is the perfect companion for adventures of daily riding.

The exciting lighting package - including LED Projector Headlamp, LED Tail Lamps, and industry-first “HiCL-Hero intelligent cornering light” - provides an unmistakable presence to the scooter. The signature H position head and tail lamps ensure distinct character, uniform illumination and enhanced rider safety. Bigger and Wider Tyres, Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Integrated Rear grip add to the distinct character of the scooter.

Technology at the core

Embodying the culture of innovation at Hero MotoCorp, the all-new Hero Xoom has been developed with as many as 25+ patent applications. The new scooter brings a host of exciting technologies to the category. The industry-first “HiCL-Hero intelligent cornering light” adds to the safety aspect by illuminating the blind spots while turning. Hero Xoom is programmed with ‘XSens Technology’ which helps in improving the performance, durability, safety, reliability and fuel economy. In addition, the full digital speedometer with Bluetooth Connectivity provides call (Caller ID) and SMS updates, and key alerts, such as Low Fuel Indicator, (RTMI), Phone Battery etc. Features such as the Side Stand Engine Cut Off, Boot Light and Mobile Charger in front glove box add to the safety and convenience aspects.

Powere-packed performance

The Hero Xoom comes with a 110cc BS-VI compliant engine producing a maximum power output of 8.05 BHP @ 7250 RPM and torque of 8.7 Nm @ 5750 RPM for a high-performance ride. Delivering the brand promise of performance and comfort, the new Hero Xoom comes with the i3S patented technology for enhanced convenience and higher fuel efficiency. The scooter provides instantaneous acceleration and power-on-demand at all times.

Eye-catching color themes

The Hero Xoom is available in five sporty, striking, and impressive color options. While the Sheet Drum variant is available in Polestar Blue, the Cast Drum variant is available in Polestar Blue, Black & Pearl Silver White. The Cast Disc variant is available in Polestar Blue, Black, Sports Red and Matt Abrax Orange color schemes.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “Over the years, Hero MotoCorp has introduced iconic brands that have captivated the nation and continue to enjoy a strong consumer connect. With the unmatched style and performance of Hero Xoom, we are turning a new leaf in our journey to redefine the scooter segment. The new Hero XOOM is an outcome of our deep understanding of the needs of young India & our commitment to introduce future-oriented technologies which will help strengthen our scooter portfolio. The ones who are looking for an exciting ride, and are at the forefront of innovation will definitely be drawn to the dynamic character of the Hero Xoom.”

Dr. Arun Jaura, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) said, “The new Hero Xoom reinstates our commitment to drive in the future of mobility. The scooter segment has witnessed an increasing preference for two-wheelers with a sporty character, and Hero Xoom hits the sweet spot with its futuristic structure, engineering play and performance. In addition to bringing the first-inindustry ‘HiCL- Hero intelligent Cornering Light’, the new scooter ups the tech quotient with the revolutionary i3S technology, LED Headlamps & Tail Lamp and Bluetooth connectivity. The Hero Xoom is a strong addition to our attractive and comprehensive portfolio of scooters.”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)