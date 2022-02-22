Hero MotoCorp, BPCL partner to set up charging infra for EVs

Hero MotoCorp today announced its strategic partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The duo has joined hands to establish a nationwide charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles.

With this announcement, Hero MotoCorp has become the first automotive OEM to tie up with a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU). Bharat Petroleum, accelerating its focus on new business segments for sustainable growth, had announced in September 2021 that it is converting 7,000 conventional Retail Outlets into Energy Stations providing multiple fueling options, which will include EV charging facility also, in the medium to long-term.

"This collaboration will also unlock opportunities for asset allocation and expansion in the future,” said Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp.

"Our alliance with Hero MotoCorp is an extremely strategic step towards ushering in an era of best-in-class EV charging solutions for our customers in our Energy Stations and an exciting future of innovative solutions in the EV sector,” said Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

In the first phase, charging stations will be set up across nine cities starting with Delhi and Bengaluru. The network will be then expanded across the country with the aim to establish a high density of charging stations. Hero MotoCorp will soon commence the infrastructure development in the two cities.

Each charging station will feature multiple charging points including DC and AC chargers and will be available for use to all two-wheeled EVs. The entire user charging experience will be controlled by a Hero MotoCorp Mobile-App and will be a cashless transaction model.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 07:43 PM IST