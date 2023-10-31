Hero MotoCorp Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Hero MotoCorp (Representative)

Hero MotoCorp Limited on Tuesday announced that the Nomination & Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Company at its meeting has allotted 18,175 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each to the eligible employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options/units under the Employee Incentive Scheme 2014, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

These shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 39,97,74,306 divided into 19,98,87,153 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each.

Hero MotoCorp Limited shares

The shares of Hero MotoCorp Limited on Tuesday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 3,092, down by 0.59 percent.