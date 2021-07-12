Hero MotoCorp bullish on growth prospects; to build presence in premium 2-wheeler, EV market

Hero MotoCorp remains bullish on growth prospects in both domestic and international markets going ahead as it looks to enhance its presence in the premium two-wheeler segment and develop competencies in the electric vehicle space going ahead, as per the company's Annual Report for 2020-21.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker, which had crossed the 100 million cumulative production mark in January this year, is now set for the next phase of its expansion and growth.

"As the world recovers from the second and a significantly severe wave of Covid-19, we are upbeat about the short term growth and remain optimistic about the long-term view. We are well prepared to meet rising consumer demand and will be able to grow our business as and when the economic situation revives and re-emerges," Hero Motocorp Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pawan Munjal noted.

For the near and medium terms, the company is focussed on delivering products that are relevant and in line with the overall sustainability of the company, he informed the company's shareholders.