Hero Lectro announces its D2C initiative #LectroInAClick; launches brand-owned e-comm enabled website

In a move towards augmenting its overall brand experience, Hero Lectro, the E-Cycles brand of Hero Cycles Ltd. has announced the launch of its new website to promote D2C sales and strengthen its overall omni-channel presence.

With access to Hero Lectro’s complete range of e-cycles and cargo e-bikes, the platform will enable visitors and buyers to shop directly from the site in a few easy steps, it said in a press statement.

Titled #LectroInAClick, the new D2C initiative is designed as a virtually interactive and immersive experience into the world of Hero Lectro, giving customers the ease and convenience of buying from an online platform, without having to visit a physical store.

The platform is equipped with ‘Find my Hero Lectro’, an intelligent feature which takes into consideration personal preferences and use cases of riders to help them find their ideal e-cycle model. It also provides customers with the ‘Book a test ride’ option to try out the e-cycle at the nearest dealer outlet.

The check-out process is simplified in five easy steps and is supported by secure payment transactions. Post-the purchase, the product will be delivered at the customer’s door-step, with 95% of the e-cycle assembled for hassle free usage. The platform is also equipped with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Assistants for immediate query redressal and after-sales support, the statement added.

Commenting on the launch, Aditya Munjal - CEO, Hero Lectro said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of herolectro.com which allows our customers to explore the Hero Lectro line-up and make their purchase journey informative and smooth. The website is intuitive and reflects our identity in a dynamic and aspirational world. The addition of D2C option makes Hero Lectro e-cycles, more accessible than ever - be it through our Hero Lectro Experience Centers, our dealer partners or the website, we are truly omni-channel.”

Hero Lectro’s online store will comprise of all the latest models of Hero Lectro e-cycles for both personal and cargo usage and will also fulfill corporate and bulk B2B queries and purchases. To enable further ease and buying convenience, visitors will also be able to avail no cost EMIs and exciting bank and credit card offers. The brand also plans to implement the "click & collect" model from its dealer partners in the near future.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 01:10 PM IST