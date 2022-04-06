Hero Electric ties up with last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax to supply e-scooters

Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric has partnered with Shadowfax Technologies for supplying its e-scooters for last-mile deliveries.

As part of the association, Hero Electric will convert around 25 per cent of Shadowfax's 100,000-strong delivery fleet into electric vehicles (EVs) with its NYX HX e-scooters across delivery centres, a release said on Wednesday.

Shadowfax, a crowdsourced platform for last-mile delivery, had recently announced converting 75 per cent of its fleet to EVs by 2024.

The logistics and the last-mile delivery segments are growing at an unprecedented pace and make for an appropriate reason for a green mobility shift to cut emissions, the release said.

With the government's push to convert combustion engine vehicles used in the delivery segment to EVs, Hero Electric has been fronting the switch through multiple B2B partnerships, it said. Expanding the EV ecosystem, the company will continue such collaborations to attain mission 'Zero Emission,'' Hero Electric said.

As a result of EV adoption, a million micro-entrepreneurs will be enabled to deliver anything, anywhere, anytime through technology and in a sustainable manner, it said.

''This association will aid us in enabling carbon-free mobility in the logistics market and cater to consumer needs of last-mile delivery offered by Shadowfax,'' said Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric.

He said the industry this year will witness upward growth and faster transformation of B2B fleets across the country given the strengthening infrastructure.

Policymakers across central and state governments are continuing to encourage this shift as more businesses are opting for cleaner solutions to reach their consumers, he added.

Abhishek Bansal, Co-founder & CEO of Shadowfax Technologies, said, “We are excited to embark on this journey of electrification of the initial 25 per cent of our existing fleet with Hero Electric.''

This partnership will help bolster Shadowfax's efforts of holistically trying to solve all the challenges and keep up with the growing demand, Bansal said.

He further said, ''in addition to boosting our pursuit of a greener, cleaner environment, it will provide earning opportunities for all.''

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 02:13 PM IST