Hero Electric partners with Turtle Mobility; to strengthen last-mile delivery segment

Hero Electric, EV company, announced its partnership with Turtle Mobility, a startup offering last-mile delivery connectivity solutions to e-commerce and grocery companies. Hero Electric will deliver 200 scooters by the end of 2021 and, over 1000 scooters by the end of 2022.

The government is targeting a complete switch of the delivery fleet used by e-commerce and last-mile mobility solution providers to electric for reduced emission. Hero Electric has partnered with numerous B2B startups to supply electric scooters to address the segment's challenges. Turtle Mobility was incorporated in the second quarter of 2021 to further develop the electric vehicle ecosystem in the mid and last-mile delivery segment, it said in a press statement.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “This partnership is another step to boost the rapidly growing logistics and delivery industry and steer our commitment to carbon-free mobility by electrifying the segment. Hero's 2Ws are flexible, modular, and versatile, offering longer mileage and a low cost of ownership. It further fulfills consumer needs of last-mile delivery offered by Turtle Mobility."

Kapil Gupta, Founder & Director, Turtle Mobility said, “The use of EV High Speed Scooters has become increasingly favourable in states for their multiple benefits including low carbon footprint, ease of access, low operational costs as well as cost optimisation for last mile deliveries. It is only a matter of time for EV High Speed scooters to become widely relevant in India across E-commerce companies for last mile deliveries. It will also help us to generate work opportunities for self-employed individuals in the informal sector by offering them a more affordable and easily accessible alternative to ICE vehicles”.

Hero Electric has been associated with Turtle Mobility since July 2021 and, has delivered 100 NYX scooters. Looking to convert 35% of sales from the B2B segment in the next four years, Hero Electric is maximizing efforts towards EV transition in India.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 12:47 PM IST