Hero Electric partners with ALT Mobility to deploy 10,000 Hero Nyx by 2023

Hero Electric stated that it has partnered with ALT Mobility, a platform for leasing of electric vehicles for the logistics market, to deploy its electric two-wheeler Hero Nyx.

Under the collaboration, the companies will work with logistic aggregators and fleet operators to deploy 10,000 Hero Nyx electric scooters by 2023, Hero Electric said.

''This association will aid us in enabling carbon-free mobility in the logistics market and cater to consumer needs of last-mile delivery offered by ALT Mobility,'' Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said.

''We are witnessing more and more businesses opting for cleaner solutions to reach their consumers. At Hero, we strive to provide 360-degree solutions to our B2B customers through our strong network presence across India,'' Gill said.

ALT Mobility CEO Dev Arora added the company conducted extensive tests on the ground and spent several months with the Hero Electric team.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 03:49 PM IST