Business

Updated on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

Hero Electric collaborates with Shriram City for finance solutions

The partnership will enable customers to avail a fully digital and paperless loan procedure with on-the-go financing options available 24 hours across the country.
Hero Electric has partnered with Shriram City Union Finance to facilitate loan schemes for its electric two-wheeler buyers.

The partnership will enable customers to avail a fully digital and paperless loan procedure with on-the-go financing options available 24 hours across the country.

The partnership aims to make the e-scooters more affordable and attract cost-conscious buyers with attractive financing solutions, Hero Electric said.

"The changing market scenario and increased preference for the electric vehicle, we have realized the need for strong finance schemes to boost the EV shift," stated Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 05:21 PM IST
