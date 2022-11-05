e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHere’s why Tata is increasing car prices a month after launching India’s cheapest EV

Here’s why Tata is increasing car prices a month after launching India’s cheapest EV

Tata had also clocked a 15.49 per cent rise in sales for the festive season as it doubled deliveries in the month between Navratri and Diwali.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Tata Motors
Follow us on

Tata Motors is one of the top three carmakers in India and has come a long way from launching iconic SUVs Sierra and Sumo to buying British auto major Jaguar Landrover from Ford. With top selling EVs like Nexon and Tigor, Tata has also captured 88 per cent of the country’s emerging e-car market. But little over a month after launching India’s cheapest EV Tiago at Rs 8.49 lakh, Tata has announced a marginal price hike from Monday November 7.

How much more will you have to pay?

There will be an average increase of 0.9 per cent which could change from model to model, since the company has been absorbing increasing costs and will be passing on some of that to the consumer. This is a small price increase, which follows another marginal hike of 0.55 per cent on its passenger vehicles such as Tiago, Nexon and Safari among others, in July this year. The company did register a 15.49 rise in sales for the month of October, as consumers in India bought a record four lakh cars across Indian brands, in the festive season between Navratri and Diwali.

Costs shadow festive glitter?

The festival shopping drove revenue for the auto sector, as dealers made Rs 1000 crore everyday and the turnover for the month hit Rs 32,000 crore. Tata was among local car manufacturers which doubled deliveries during the festive season. Apart from the steel to car brand, Maruti had also hiked prices earlier this year, and Hyundai increased rates of passenger vehicles in September this year.

What’s making cars costlier for Indians?

Costs will be higher because of sophisticated equipment such as an onboard system to monitor emissions and a shortage of microchips. Even today the average percentage of households with a car in India is just 7.5 per cent, and price rises make it further out of reach for a large population. Tata had tried to cater to the Indian aspiration for four-wheelers with an affordable car Nano priced at Rs 1 lakh, but the project failed to meet expectations and the model was discontinued.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance may open salons in your city as it reportedly plans to buy hair and skin...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance may open salons in your city as it reportedly plans to buy hair and skin...

Here’s why Tata is increasing car prices a month after launching India’s cheapest EV

Here’s why Tata is increasing car prices a month after launching India’s cheapest EV

Pegatron becomes India’s 2nd iPhone 14 manufacturer, with Apple’s biggest factory locked down in...

Pegatron becomes India’s 2nd iPhone 14 manufacturer, with Apple’s biggest factory locked down in...

NIIT acquires US-based St. Charles Consulting Group for $23.4 mn

NIIT acquires US-based St. Charles Consulting Group for $23.4 mn

Earnings 2022 live: SBI net profit up 74% on year at Rs 13,264 cr, Britannia consolidated net profit...

Earnings 2022 live: SBI net profit up 74% on year at Rs 13,264 cr, Britannia consolidated net profit...