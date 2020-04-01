Here's how you can avail EMI moratorium on HDFC Bank loans; Know more

In line with the RBI guidelines and to show our solidarity in standing with you, HDFC Bank is offering it's customers EMI moratorium and credit card outstanding moratorium as a relief measure.

The prevailing situation may pose a huge challenge for people at large. As a measure of solidarity, RBI has permitted all Indian Banks / Indian Financial Institutions to offer it’s customers up to 3 months moratorium on their EMI payments falling due between March 1 to May 31.

Here's all you need to know about how you can avail EMI moratorium on HDFC Bank loans;

1. All HDFC Bank customers who have availed of retail instalment loan or any other retail credit facilities prior to 1st March 2020 are eligible.

2. If you choose EMI moratorium, - Bank will not ask for any EMI Payment till May 31st 2020. - Interest will continue to accrue on the principal outstanding for the period of the moratorium at the contracted rate of the loan. - The loan tenure will get extended by the corresponding period for which the moratorium has been availed.

3. If you do not want the EMI moratorium, no further action is required from your side. The bank will continue to bank your repayment instructions. We encourage customers with adequate funds to continue paying during this period to avoid the extra interest charges and tenor extension. However, if you skip your EMI payment during this period, it is understood that you require EMI moratorium till May 2020.