Here's how to check petrol, diesel prices via SMS

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Fuel rates change at 6 am every day which is based on the change in cost globally on the previous day.

Fuel prices continue to rise with petrol and diesel rates rising by another 80 paise per litre each on Wednesday, netting an increase of about Rs 5.60 a litre in eight revisions in nine days so far.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

In the national capital, petrol now costs Rs 101.01 per litre, while diesel is selling at Rs 92.27 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 84 paise and 85 paise per litre respectively, thus costing Rs 115.88 and Rs 100.10 per litre.

In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 106.69 (increased by 75 paise) a litre and diesel is Rs 96.76 (increased by 76 paise) per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 110.52 a litre (increased by 84 paise) and diesel is Rs 95.42 per litre (increased by 80 paise).

There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which was broken on March 22, following the crude oil going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Here's how one can check fuel prices:

IOCL:

To get the indicative prices of Petrol/Diesel in your city/town for the day, kindly SMS "RSP <space> Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249. For example, SMS “RSP 102072” to 92249 92249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi.

The company also has a mobile app ‘IndianOil ONE’ that can be used to locate your nearest IndianOil petrol pump, track prices and avail of many other interactive features.

Bharat Petroleum

Consumers using Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) dealer outlets can get prices through SMS. For this, they need to send an SMS in the following format to 9223112222:

RSP Dealer Code to 9223112222

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12:43 PM IST