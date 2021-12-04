Here’s how a Doctor Loan can help you expand your medical practice

A loan for doctors from Bajaj Finserv can help medical professionals meet their financial requirements with ease

As a doctor with your own practice, you have the dual role of treating patients and running a business. With healthcare going digital with telemedicine, you may have a range of expansion plans on your mind. Whether it is about adopting digital patient management software, setting up a clinic in a new location, making your existing set-up a polyclinic or hospital, or upgrading your medical equipment, growth capital can enhance your practice and help your patients.

Don’t let inadequate savings or low cash flow get in your way. Instead, you can rely on the Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan, personalised for medical professionals like you.

With it, you can fuel your entrepreneurial ambitions and reach new milestones as a successful doctor. From a nominal doctor’s loan interest rate to fast access to finance, here are the reasons that make the Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan the best choice to expand your practice.

1. Fulfil easy eligibility criteria and get high-value financing for your expansion needs

Bajaj Finserv offers secured and collateral-free finance to doctors based on their degrees and qualifications. Since these eligibility terms are personalised for your profession, you can meet them with ease. You can opt for an unsecured business loan without pledging any assets and get up to Rs. 42 lakh. This can help you upgrade your clinic’s software and security, hire new staff, lease or buy medical equipment and more. With a loan against property, you can avail up to Rs. 2 crore. This can help you in the big-ticket transformations of your clinic. You can add new wings, buy or lease new space, add a pharmacy or lab to your clinic or more.

Here are the easy-to-meet eligibility criteria.

*You must own a clinic or a house, or your parents have must have a house in their name in a place where Bajaj Finserv operates

2. Apply and manage the loan online to keep to your busy schedule

In between your rounds at the clinic, giving in-person and online consultations, training junior doctors, and ensuring overall operations, you may find it hard to find time for your loan application. However, with Bajaj Finserv, you can conveniently apply for the doctor loan online within minutes. You can also see your loan status and other account details at your fingertips using the customer portal or the Bajaj Finserv app for added ease.

3. Avail funds within a day and reach for new professional horizons

Once you qualify for the Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan, there are no restrictions on how you spend the money. What’s more, you can put the funds to use quickly as the disbursal time is as less as 24 hours. Whether you want to extend the waiting room or add more treatment rooms to your clinic, invest in digital marketing or telemedicine software, you can take all the steps you need to grow.

4. Reduce your EMIs with a Flexi loan and grow your practice with ease

Cash flow often becomes a challenge during expansion as there are considerable expenses you have to handle. The Flexi facility of Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan comes in handy during such situations. With it, you can reduce your initial EMIs by up to 45%*. This allows you to grow your practice without stressing about repayment gradually.

5. Repay over a lengthy tenor and have sufficient cash flow to manage emergencies

In medical practices, emergencies can come at any time. You may need to repair, replace or upgrade your equipment or attend to infrastructure-related expenses that cannot be put off for long. The lengthy tenor offered by the Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan gives you the breather you need. Repay within 8 years in case of a business loan and within 12 years if you avail a loan against property. This, along with the competitive doctor loan interest rates, helps to keep your EMIs within budget.

All these benefits make the Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan an ideal option for you. To put your expansion plans into motion, check your pre-approved offer and apply online.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 11:37 AM IST