Here's all you need to know about industrialist Chintan Patel

The secret to living is giving. When you give more, you get more in life. Adding meaning to life by building a lucrative business empire and giving it back to society, Chintan Patel is among one the reputed names in the Indian business space. He is the Managing Director of Deesan Group, a leading textile company based in Shirpur, Maharashtra. Founded in 2004, Deesan Group manufactures premium monogrammed bath and hand towels.

Brought up in a joint family, he was born to the politician Amrish Patel and Jayshree Patel. Currently, Chintan Patel's father works as the chancellor at NMIMS University, and he is the president of Shri Vile Parle Kelvani Mandal Group. With his roots in Shirpur, Mr. Chintan Patel completed his graduation from Mithibai College.

In addition to his leadership within the textile business, Chintan Patel has expanded his horizon in the education sector. As the vice president of Shri Kelvani Mandal, he runs the Mithibai College and Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, which continue to garner recognition among the reputed educational institutions in the country. However, Patel does not take any revenue from the education sector. The businessman is deeply committed to providing access to transformative learning opportunities to students across India with the vision of preparing the next generation of forward-thinking citizens for the improvement of employment opportunities across the country.

According to Patel, education is the foundation to succeed in life. He advocates for the combination of quality education and practical knowledge as the prerequisites to gaining better exposure in the professional realm. Patel is also known for his philanthropic activities towards education, women empowerment, medicine and funding for startups across different verticals in India.

The Patel family initially started their business with petrol stations, which further bolstered new businesses of edible oil, soya products and construction. Currently, the Deesan Group is one of the largest raw shirt fabric manufacturers in India.

More so, Param Tex Fab Pvt. Ltd. under the Deesan Group is another venture which was coined in 2005 under the visionary leadership of Patel. Chintan Patel is among the most successful business leaders in India, responding to global sustainability challenges as his company's top strategic priority.

