Here are PNBs hiked lending rates for all tenors

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 09:09 PM IST
Through a regulatory filing, state-owned lender Punjab National Bank has informed about a hike in its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate.

For an overnight tenor, the interest rate has gone up from 7.80 per cent to 7.90 per cent.

For one month, the interest rate has gone up from 7.90 per cent to 8 per cent.

For three months, the interest rate has gone up from 8 per cent to 8.10 per cent.

For six months, the interest rate has gone up from 8.20 per cent to 8.30 per cent.

For a year, the interest rate has gone up from 8.30 per cent to 8.40 per cent.

For three years, the interest rate has gone up from 8.60 per cent to 8.70 per cent.

