Here are Indian cough syrups that possibly caused deaths of 66 children, under investigation by WHO

The WHO has warned other countries about the cough syrups as well. |

Four lakh people have lost their lives because of adverse reactions from medicines in India, and late last year, three children in Delhi died after consuming cough syrup prescribed by Mohalla clinics. Now alarming reports about an India-made cough syrup causing the deaths of 66 children have emerged from the African country of Gambia, leading to a probe by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The healthcare body specified that the four cough and cold syrups were manufactured by Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals and urged other countries to remove them from shelves.



Linked to kidney injuries



The four cough syrups reportedly caused a spike in kidney injuries among children under the age of five in July this year, and lab tests revealed an unacceptably high concentration of diethylene glycol in them. The WHO is now coordinating with Indian authorities and the company Maiden Pharma, to investigate the link between the medication and deaths. An alert has been sent out for governments to detect the distribution of these cough syrups in chemist shops and block their sale.



Syrups to stay away from



So far, Maiden Pharma hasn’t responded to queries by media agencies, and its website remains inaccessible. But four syrups, namely Macold Total, KOF-Total, Maidelin and Delormaid are sold by the pharmaceutical firm.

"The four medicines are cough and cold syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, in India. WHO is conducting further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India"-@DrTedros https://t.co/PceTWc836t — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 5, 2022





Another similar incident of medicine contamination was reported in Punjab last month, where a sedative was thought to have killed five patients in the state. Last year, drugs with carcinogenic toxins were also found in India, despite being banned in several parts of the world. This year, Micro Labs, which makes Dolo-650, faced allegations of bribing doctors for promoting its usage among patients but dismissed the claims.