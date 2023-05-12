Hearing aid tech startup earKart raises fund to expand team, build infrastructure | earKart

earKart, a healthcare technology company that focuses on providing smart diagnosis and remote management of hearing aids, has raised an undisclosed amount of pre-Series A funding led by Agility Ventures.

The round also saw participation from other investors, including Blume Ventures. With this funding, earKart has raised a total of Rs 7.6 crore so far. The startup also counts Ashneer Grover as its first lead angel investor.

On raising a fresh round, Rohit Misra, Founder of earKart said, "We are excited to have Agility Ventures and other investors on board with us. Their support will help us expand our reach and make our services available to more patients who need them. We aim to use the funding to build our technology infrastructure and expand our team to serve our growing customer base."

EarKart

Founded in 2021 by Rohit Misra and Priyadarshi Jha, earKart aims to cater to the patient population suffering from hearing loss, which is estimated to be around 98.5 million people in India, of which over 60% do not have access to audiological services, making it difficult for them to get the necessary help they need.

The Noida-based startup aims to bridge this gap by providing access to the latest technology hearing aids at an economical price.

The company's smart diagnosis and remote management of hearing aids ensure that patients have access to the latest technology and services from the comfort of their homes. This approach has the potential to revolutionize the audiology industry in India.

earKart is a first-of-its-kind of online platform that allows all hearing aid dispensers and patients to have access to all varieties of products from global manufacturers with guaranteed transparency, fairness on price, and quality.

On the recent investment in earKart, Dhianu Das, co-founder of Agility Ventures said, “earKart has already established a profitable business in the rapidly growing audiology industry. The audiology market has been experiencing consistent growth of 7-8% per year, and with earKart's innovative model, we believe that we can bring an additional growth of 5-7% within just three years.”

What sets earKart apart from its competitors, is its groundbreaking approach to audiology. The company has applied for a patent for merging medical device diagnostics with remote computing, which will allow for the world's first remote diagnosis and remote programming audiology model. This innovation will revolutionize the industry and provide customers with a more convenient and efficient experience.

earKART has India’s largest all-brand hearing clinic network of more than 1250 clinics and more than 100K hearing aids supplied in the last fiscal. It intends to launch its low price feature-rich hearing aids in May last week.

It has also started to manufacture economy model hearing aids in India and is all set to use its most unique technology model of remote-audiometry and remote-hearing aid programming through 1500 ENT doctors.