Healthtech startup Dozee raises Rs 44 cr in Series A investment led by Prime Venture Partners

Healthtech startup Dozee, which is into Contactless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, has raised Rs 44 crore in Series A funding. The funding was led by existing investor Prime Venture Partners, with participation from YourNest Venture Capital and 3one4 Capital.

The startup will use the fresh capital in R&D to launch new products and enhance its platform capabilities. It will also use the funds to increase its presence in HDU ward monitoring, home monitoring, and to deliver a cloud-enabled continuum of care.

Dozee has set a of partnering over 1,000 hospitals across India to help them upgrade critical care infrastructure through remote patient monitoring. It plans to install its platform in more than 50,000 step-down ICUs and set-up 24x7 Central Monitoring Cells in these hospitals, enabling them to quickly augment the critical HDUs and ICUs and save more than 1 million nursing hours per month.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore both challenges and opportunities in the healthcare sector in India. According to experts and doctors, India will need an extra 500,000 ICU beds, 200,000 nurses and 150,000 doctors in the next year alone.

Dozee is the brainchild of IIT graduates Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchani. With the current funding round, the startup has raised over Rs 63 crore and has over 150 employees in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata.