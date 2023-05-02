HealthTech Platform THB onboards former McKinsey Partner Dr. Chirag Adatia as CEO

THB a Healthcare SaaS company, has announced that it has appointed Dr. Chirag Adatia as CEO of India and S. Asia. Akansh Khurana, Co-Founder of THB, has been appointed as the MD and Group CEO.

Dr. Adatia, a doctor by education, joins THB from McKinsey, where he has spent over 15 years helping healthcare enterprises across topics, with a specific focus on growth and digital transformation.

As a Partner at McKinsey, he has led the Digital Health and Sales & Marketing practice for healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and med-tech across Asian markets.

As India CEO, Dr. Adatia would be responsible for scaling the core business to its next orbit and establishing THB as the preferred revenue acceleration technology partner for leading healthcare enterprises across the country.

Founded in 2015 by Akansh Khurana, Rajesh Pachar, Rohit Kumar, and Kritika Tandon, THB is a leading Enterprise Healthcare SaaS platform. THB currently serves over 150 healthcare enterprises across 10+ countries. THB announced its Series B fundraise from Healthquad and Sealink Capital in 2021.

On the appointment, Dr Chirag Adatia said “Digital, Technology and Data have started playing an important role in helping healthcare enterprises grow exponentially especially post the pandemic, and will soon become a key differentiator. At THB, our extensive product suite, can be game-changing for healthcare enterprises not only in Asia and the Middle East but also in the global markets. I am looking forward to contributing to the expansion of THB as one of the world’s fastest and largest healthcare data analytics firms.”

Globally healthcare sector is going through a transformative phase with the strong adoption of technology and the generation of large quantum of clinical data to enable AI based tools. Covid further accelerated the adoption of digital technology, and many enterprises and countries across the globe are now investing heavily in digital, technology and AI.

Akansh Khurana, MD & Group CEO of THB said – “THB is in an exciting phase of growth right now, and we are excited to have Chirag onboard. I am looking forward to partnering with Chirag to double down on our established markets and truly generate robust business impact and clinical outcomes for our customers and the healthcare industry.”