Healthcare edtech startup Virohan partners with Eye Q hospitals

Virohan, an ed tech company in healthcare, providing training for healthcare professionals a.k.a Allied Healthcare Practitioners recently announced its partnership with EYE Q. The aim of the partnership is to train and deploy hundreds of Allied Health Professionals to the workforce at over 50+ locations

Founded in 2007 by Dr Ajay Sharma and Rajat Goel, Eye-Q is a chain of Super-Specialty eye hospitals currently operating in 37 hospitals across states in India and 2 hospitals in Nigeria.

Kunaal Dudeja , CEO & Co-Founder said, “We believe this partnership is the very spirit of Virohan’s core value proposition – provide Market Demand led training to Youth and get them progressive careers.”

Rajat Goel, Co-Founder said, “This partnership is our way of affirming that our quality is not just linked to facilities but is a product of the best talent who continue to work with us.”

Virohancurrently operates blended learning classrooms at campuses and online training across India. With campuses across Delhi, Haryana, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra and now Karnataka, Gujarat and Mumbai, Virohan has plans to expand to 160 campuses pan-India by end of 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:10 AM IST