Health-tech startup Resolute plans to foray into pharma with virtual trials

Resolute is a subscription product. /Srinivasa Vivek – Co-Founder- at Resolute Active Care. | Resolute Active Care

Pytheos Health, the health-tech startup, that announced the launch of Resolute, an integrated digital health & wellness service offering continuous virtual care, precision wellness, and doctor-led programs for the whole family in January. Resolute is a subscription product and via its active care vertical, the health-tech firm aims at offering hyper personalised virtual care subscription services by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and tech-backed human care team.

The startup has raised around $1 million so far and is planning to raise pre-Series A round soon.

In an email interview, Srinivas Vivek, Co- Founder, Resolute, shared his vision for Resolute:

What is the mission behind launch of Resolute?

The mission of Resolute is to unlock the health potential for everyone. Resolute is an integrated digital health and wellness service covering precision wellness, continuous virtual care and digital therapeutics for families. Resolute offers hyper-personalized health and wellness journeys which is intuitive, always-on, holistic, and outcome focussed through the “Whole of Me” approach.

The Company was founded by Srinivas Vivek, Muruganandam and Vignesh Babu- who connected over the common interest in healthcare and wanting to upscale the healthcare sector with innovative solutions via the assistance of advanced technologies. The team has been working building the core team with medical advisors, technology specialists, AI engineers, customer experience specialists etc

We onboarded more than 400 families and 10+ corporates for Resolute. We were also able to demonstrate health and wellness outcomes

How does it work?

We offer hyper personalised virtual care subscription services by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and tech-backed human care team.

What is the USP of Resolute? How do you differentiate yourself from your competition?

There are levers we can pull for health besides a drug prescription, diagnostics test and doctor visit. It includes optimising nutrition levels, improving sleep and recovery, personalised workouts, stress regulation, pre-emptive followups, continuous health monitoring etc and it unlocks our full health potential. Resolute is the first digital health platform that combines care and personalised wellness into one integrative journey for the consumer.

What are the business opportunities in the healthcare industry especially in the Indian context? How do you see growth and market response in a post-COVID world?

There are few fundamental shifts. Home is becoming an access point for care and most of the low acuity care will be shifted to home. Consumers are embracing virtual and remote health monitoring services during the COVID and it is still accelerating even though there was a dip post-lockdown.

Where do you see Resolute in the upcoming 3 to 5 years?

We want to work with million families as their wellbeing and virtual primary care partner. We have two-pronged GTM motion - one is direct to consumers and other one to corporates. We use variety of distribution channels including social, B2B etc.

All our virtual services including active care and precision wellness are available all over India. Our diagnostics at home capability is available in 50 major Indian cities and towns.

We are in early discussions of using Resolute digital health platform for Pharma around remote health monitoring and virtual trials.

Any expansion plans?

We are catering to all major Indian cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. We are adding doctor-led programmes including cholesterol optimisation, gut health, metabolic health etc which is our new digital therapeutics service line.

Resolute has raised around $1 million so far.

The funds are being invested into product capabilities and service expansion. We aspire to power million care journeys in the next few quarters.