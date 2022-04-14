Healofy ties up with Unicommerce; to provide seamless shopping experience for moms

Healofy, parenting and pregnancy platform, has announced its strategic partnership with Unicommerce.

With this partnership Healofy aims to leverage Unicommerce’s technology solutions to forge a stronger relationship with its customers by offering on-time product deliveries and an elevated brand experience.

By deploying Unicommerce’s robust AI-based technology platform, Healofy aims to reduce the order processing time, automate order allocation to the nearest warehouse, and increase the warehouse operational efficiency.

This will further reduce order fulfillment time, along with providing clear visibility of inventory across multiple locations, it said in a press statement.

Speaking on the partnership, Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce, said, "Our expertise will enable Healofy to automate its supply chain and warehouse operations, ensuring optimum inventory utilization as well as strong business growth. Unicommerce is dedicated to solving supply chain and warehousing challenges companies face across sectors, and this partnership is another step towards the same direction.”

Speaking on the partnership, Abhijeet Kant Sinha, Director of Business and Product, Healofy said, "This association will enable us to expedite the growth momentum of our merchandise e-commerce business. We will also be expanding our product portfolio, to offer more products for young parents and their kids."

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 04:31 PM IST