The stake sale in Ruralshores Business Services was completed on Friday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
HDFC sells 5.1% stake in Ruralshores Business Services for Rs 9 mln | Image credit: HDFC (Representative)
Housing Development Finance Corp. (HDFC) Ltd. announced that they have sold 1,40,000 shares, representing a 5.07% stake, of the paid-up capital of Ruralshores Business Services Pvt. Ltd. for Rs. 9.1 million rupees, in an exchange filing.

