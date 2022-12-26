HDFC sells 5.1% stake in Ruralshores Business Services for Rs 9 mln

Housing Development Finance Corp. (HDFC) Ltd. announced that they have sold 1,40,000 shares, representing a 5.07% stake, of the paid-up capital of Ruralshores Business Services Pvt. Ltd. for Rs. 9.1 million rupees, in an exchange filing.
The stake sale in Ruralshores Business Services was completed on Friday.
