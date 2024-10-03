HDFC Securities Faces Technical Glitch, Leaving Traders High And Dry As Stock Market Dips; Netizens React | Canva

HDFC Securities encountered a technical glitch, leaving many users frustrated and unable to place their orders on the platform on Thurdday (October 3).

The disruption unfolded at a moment when the Indian stock market was already under pressure, grappling with a notable decline.

As the situation unfolded, users flocked to social media, particularly X, formerly Twitter, to voice their frustrations.

Many expressed their disappointment with HDFC Securities, highlighting the inconvenience caused by the inability to execute trades during such a volatile time.

An X user took took to X and wrote, "@hdfcsec today morning my options sell order is in transit , heavy loss due to hdfc securities , useless pathetic people , and still 0.5% brokerage fee , payback thsi loss to me, phone and website not working , ceo is getting high salery , shameless company."

Another user added, "HDFC Securities Trading app #InvestRight is not working properly today, when I tried contacting their local team they are clueless, in case of losses incurred due to malfunction of app can they be liable to make losses good."

HDFC Securities Responds to Complaints

In response to the mounting complaints, HDFC Securities acknowledged the issue. The company stated, “We know some customers are having trouble with their orders not going through. We're working hard to fix this as soon as we can. If you need immediate help, please DM us your contact details, and we’ll assist you right away.”

Market Dips Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The timing of the issue couldn't have been worse. On the same day, both the Sensex and Nifty 50 experienced a sharp fall, dropping over 2 per cent.

At 2:28 PM IST, the BSE Sensex was trading at 82,477.00, down by 1,794.20 points or 2.13 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty was at 25,245.55, shedding 551.35 points or 2.14 per cent.