HDFC REIT Index Fund Reopens For Subscription, Offers Passive Route Into Commercial Real Estate

HDFC MF reopens its BSE REITs and Commercial Real Estate Index Fund. |

Mumbai: HDFC Mutual Fund has reopened its HDFC BSE REITs and Commercial Real Estate Index Fund for ongoing subscriptions following the completion of its recent new fund offer (NFO).

The open-ended scheme provides investors exposure to India’s commercial real estate ecosystem through a passive investment strategy.

What Does Fund Track?

The scheme seeks to replicate or track the BSE REITs and Commercial Real Estate Index (TRI), described by HDFC Mutual Fund as a first-of-its-kind benchmark.

The index combines listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) with selected commercial real estate companies whose business models are linked to rental income.

HDFC MF said the structure is intended to make professionally managed commercial property exposure accessible to investors through the mutual fund route.

Diversification Play

REITs provide investors with a regulated way to participate in income-generating real estate assets without directly owning commercial properties.

According to the fund house, such assets can potentially generate regular income alongside long-term capital appreciation. Commercial real estate can also provide portfolio diversification because its return drivers can differ from traditional asset classes.

HDFC AMC Managing Director and CEO Navneet Munot said the index fund was aimed at widening access to innovative investment opportunities and allowing investors to participate in India’s long-term real estate growth story.

Risk Remains High

The investment proposition, however, carries concentration risks.

The scheme’s underlying index is thematic, meaning it carries higher risks than diversified equity mutual funds because of its concentration and theme-specific exposure, the fund document cautioned.

Investors therefore need to consider whether commercial real estate exposure fits their investment objectives and risk appetite before investing.