HDFC Mutual Fund launches two new funds for investors

HDFC Asset Management Company has announced the launch of twin New Fund Offers (NFOs), namely HDFC NIFTY 100 Index Fund and HDFC NIFTY100 Equal Weight Index Fund. Both NFOs are aimed at investors who are looking for returns that are commensurate with the performance of NIFTY 100 Index and NIFTY100 Equal Weight Index respectively, subject to tracking errors, it said in a press statement.

The captioned NFOs will open on February 11, 2022, and close on February 18, 2022.

Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC AMC said, “Launch of these two NFOs is a part of our endeavour to expand our product bouquet in HDFC MF Index Solutions and allow customers easy access to India’s 100 largest companies. HDFC AMC has been one of the oldest players in index solutions with proven capability.”

The twin NFOs provide strategies to invest in the largest companies in India that are part of the NIFTY 100 Index. While the NIFTY 100 Index gives weights based on free float market cap, the NIFTY100 Equal Weight Index gives equal weights to all constituents. Winners keep changing and hence, investors can consider investing in both funds.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 05:54 PM IST