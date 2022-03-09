HDFC Mutual Fund launches #LaxmiForLaxmi, financial empowerment initiative

HDFC Mutual Fund has announced an end-to-end women-led financial empowerment initiative #LaxmiForLaxmi.

The #LaxmiForLaxmi initiative is a financial empowerment campaign for women, by women. Through this initiative, HDFC Mutual Fund aims to support women investors in their journey to become financially independent while making mutual fund investments accessible to them.

How it works?

HDFC Mutual Fund will connect women investors to a woman financial expert near them through a unique missed call service. The woman financial expert will guide and address queries of the woman investor, for instance – why and how to invest in a mutual fund, benefits of SIPs, etc.

The initiative is based on the fact that it is very easy for a person to understand a concept when it is taught by someone who understands them and is like-minded, according to a press statement.

This initiative is an extension of HDFC Mutual Fund’s Investor Education campaign #BarniSeAzadi, launched on India’s 75th Independence Day, where it urged women to free their money from traditional savings methods and invest in Mutual Funds (MFs), so as to give their hard-earned money a chance to grow, it said.

Commenting on the initiative, Navneet Munot, MD & CEO of HDFC AMC, said, “Women have always had a knack for saving money and offered unexpected support during times of adversity. However, simply keeping money in traditional instruments rarely earns enough to keep up with inflation. Thus, through our #LaxmiForLaxmi campaign, we aim to empower women to understand investment avenues better and benefit from them.”

