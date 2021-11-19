HDFC Mutual Fund announces New Fund Offer

HDFC Asset Management Company has announced launch of New Fund Offer – HDFC Multi Cap Fund for investors looking to diversify their portfolio with a disciplined exposure to large cap, mid cap, and small cap segments.

The Scheme will make mandatory allocation of minimum 25 percent of its total assets each in large, mid, and small cap companies, while the balance 25 percent of its total assets will be allocated based on market view of the fund manager. The Scheme will have a choice of wide representation of sectors across market capitalization.

The NFO will open on November 23, 2021, and close on December 7, 2021.

In terms of investment strategy, HDFC Multi Cap Fund will follow a mix of top down and bottom up approach to stock selection. As per the current investment strategy, the Scheme will invest 60 percent-75 percent of total assets in Large and Mid Caps. Further, it will invest 25 percent-40 percent of total assets in small caps. The Scheme will invest without a style bias and aims to capture opportunities across growth, value and turnaround companies, it said in a press release.

The Scheme is managed by Gopal Agrawal, who has nearly 19 years of experience in Fund Management and equity research. Agrawal, who is the Fund Manager of this Scheme, said, “HDFC Multi Cap Fund is a one-stop solution for investors looking for exposure to different market caps, through one fund in a disciplined manner, to achieve better risk-adjusted returns. We believe that long-term fundamentals, effective diversification and stock selection are critical in a constantly changing environment. Going forward, the structural growth drivers and supportive external environment bode well for India's secular growth story. Further, robust earnings growth outlook and favourable macroeconomic environment bode well for equities over medium to long term.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 01:38 PM IST