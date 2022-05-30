e-Paper Get App

HDFC Mutual Fund announces green investment initiative on World Environment Day

NurtureNature initiative to plant trees on behalf of investors registering digital SIPs,

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
The investor will also receive an e-Certificate from HDFC MF, for registering a SIP through digital / online modes with a minimum amount of Rs 2000 per month, for a tenure of at least 3-years in eligible Equity-oriented and Gold Schemes |

HDFC Mutual Fund has announced its socially responsible #NurtureNature campaign again this year. Through this campaign, it aims to plant a sapling for every Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) registered online in eligible Equity-oriented and Gold Schemes between June 1 – June 10, 2022.

Last year, in association with Grow-Trees.com, HDFC MF planted thousands of saplings under this innovative social cause. #NutureNature campaign aims to promote the cause of planet-friendly afforestation and spread awareness about the environmental and ecological significance of trees. On its part, HDFC MF encourages investors and partners to opt for online investments, it said in a press statement.

Similar to last year, after a period of 3-months from the date of registration of the SIP, a tree will be planted on behalf of the investor. The investor will also receive an e-Certificate from HDFC MF, for registering a SIP through digital / online modes with a minimum amount of Rs 2000 per month, for a tenure of at least 3-years in eligible Equity-oriented and Gold Schemes.

Commenting on this socially responsible initiative, Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. said, “Our #NurtureNature initiative to plant trees on behalf of investors registering digital SIPs, is an endeavor to help investors create wealth while contributing to a greener future. In a digitally inter-connected world, digital onboarding provides investors convenience in investing while also supporting the cause of sustainable development.”

Commenting on this socially responsible initiative Bikrant Tiwary, CEO Grow-Trees.com said "Grow-Trees.com is happy to associate with HDFC Mutual Fund for this initiative for the second time for planting trees in India."

HomeBusinessHDFC Mutual Fund announces green investment initiative on World Environment Day

RECENT STORIES

Visa scam case: CBI custody of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's close aid S Bhaskar Raman extended...

Visa scam case: CBI custody of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's close aid S Bhaskar Raman extended...

Watch Videos: Trees uprooted as heavy rains with strong winds lash Delhi, power outages reported at...

Watch Videos: Trees uprooted as heavy rains with strong winds lash Delhi, power outages reported at...

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Six held in joint operation in Dehradun

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Six held in joint operation in Dehradun

Rajasthan: Uproar in Congress over Rajya Sabha list for including more 'outsiders'

Rajasthan: Uproar in Congress over Rajya Sabha list for including more 'outsiders'

Gujarat's Maana Patel breaks Indian record at Canet leg of Mare Nostrum swimming meet in France

Gujarat's Maana Patel breaks Indian record at Canet leg of Mare Nostrum swimming meet in France