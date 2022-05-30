HDFC Mutual Fund announces green investment initiative on World Environment Day

The investor will also receive an e-Certificate from HDFC MF, for registering a SIP through digital / online modes with a minimum amount of Rs 2000 per month, for a tenure of at least 3-years in eligible Equity-oriented and Gold Schemes |

HDFC Mutual Fund has announced its socially responsible #NurtureNature campaign again this year. Through this campaign, it aims to plant a sapling for every Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) registered online in eligible Equity-oriented and Gold Schemes between June 1 – June 10, 2022.

Last year, in association with Grow-Trees.com, HDFC MF planted thousands of saplings under this innovative social cause. #NutureNature campaign aims to promote the cause of planet-friendly afforestation and spread awareness about the environmental and ecological significance of trees. On its part, HDFC MF encourages investors and partners to opt for online investments, it said in a press statement.

Similar to last year, after a period of 3-months from the date of registration of the SIP, a tree will be planted on behalf of the investor. The investor will also receive an e-Certificate from HDFC MF, for registering a SIP through digital / online modes with a minimum amount of Rs 2000 per month, for a tenure of at least 3-years in eligible Equity-oriented and Gold Schemes.

Commenting on this socially responsible initiative, Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. said, “Our #NurtureNature initiative to plant trees on behalf of investors registering digital SIPs, is an endeavor to help investors create wealth while contributing to a greener future. In a digitally inter-connected world, digital onboarding provides investors convenience in investing while also supporting the cause of sustainable development.”

Commenting on this socially responsible initiative Bikrant Tiwary, CEO Grow-Trees.com said "Grow-Trees.com is happy to associate with HDFC Mutual Fund for this initiative for the second time for planting trees in India."