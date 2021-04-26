HDFC Life result: PAT up 5% yoy; Covid-19 reserve of Rs 165 crore for FY22

She added, “Over the course of the year, we have settled over 2.9 lakh death claims resulting in payouts in excess of Rs 3,000 crore. Based on our actual experience in FY21 and after factoring in aspects such as latest mortality trends across business and customer segments and geographic spread of Covid 2.0, we have provided for a Covid reserve of Rs 165 crore for FY22. We will continue to review the adequacy of this reserve through the course of FY22. Despite logistical challenges through the year, we have insured close to 40 million lives in FY21.”

Padalkar added that the market share in terms of Individual WRP has increased by 130 basis points from 14.2 per cent in FY20 to 15.5 per cent in FY21.

The asset under management of the insurer stands at Rs 1.74 lakh crore in FY 2021. The value of the new business was worth Rs 2,185 crore, up by 14 per cent.

The company's diversified distribution comprises a wide spectrum of over 300 partners, including more than 50 new ecosystem partners. This is supplemented by 390 branches across the country.

Padalkar stated, “Given the resurgence of Covid and the looming uncertainty around economic and market momentum, we will continue to maintain a cautiously optimistic stance for FY22 and evaluate our approach dynamically. We will strive for consistent new business growth and an upward trajectory on New Business Margins, whilst adhering to a conservative risk management approach.”

Established in 2000, HDFC Life is a life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health.

As on March 31, 2021, the Company had 36 individual and 12 group products in its portfolio, along with 7 optional rider benefits, catering to a diverse range of customer needs.

