HDFC Life net profit falls 33% to Rs 302 cr in Q1 FY22 on COVID impact

HDFC Life on Monday reported a 33 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 302 crore in the quarter ended June, mainly due to the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The insurer had posted a net profit of Rs 451 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

The total premium during Q1 FY22, however, increased by 31 per cent to Rs 7,656 crore as against Rs 5,863 crore in the same period of FY21, HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing.

The insurer witnessed a 20 per cent growth in renewal premium in April-June of 2021-22.

"In the quarter gone by, we witnessed a steep rise in death claims with peak claims in wave two at around 3-4 times of the peak claim volumes in the first wave. We paid over 70,000 claims in Q1.