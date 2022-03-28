HDFC Life Insurance launches KlarifyLife to simplify life insurance

An innovative awareness initiative by HDFC Life targeted at Millennials and Gen-Z HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, has launched 'KlarifyLife', digital education and awareness initiative, to simplify life insurance.

Aimed mainly at the Millennial and Gen-Z audience base, 'KlarifyLife' is available on social media platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn. and Facebook.

It focuses on simplifying complex topics, clarifying doubts, and addressing life insurance-related questions in an engaging and straightforward language, with no jargon or information overload.

With more young working individuals in the population, there is a need for greater awareness about term life insurance and its benefits.

With bite-sized explanations using flashcards and videos, 'KlarifyLife' promises to offer a simpler and more relatable way to understand life insurance, without any bias, or selling.

Borne out of HDFC Life's customer-first promise, 'KlarifyLife' offers friendly expert advice and lesser-known tips to meet customers' evolving needs.

Commenting on the launch, Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life, said, "An increasing number of our customers, both existing and prospective, comprise a younger audience. With Millennials and Gen-Z becoming decision-makers, we need to adapt to their ways and keep up with their ever-evolving behavioral trends. To better identify with this audience, we believe the first step is to un-complicate term life insurance for them. With 'KlarifyLife', we aim to simplify term life insurance for this audience, backed by the experience and expertise of HDFC Life. Life insurance, especially term insurance, is a must-have for these individuals."

